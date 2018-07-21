  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMPaid Program
    5:30 PMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duquesne Univeristy, Joe Negri, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh jazz guitar legend Joe Negri, who can still strum at age 92, was celebrated on Saturday at Duquesne University.

Negri is marking his 45th year as an adjunct jazz guitar professor at the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne, where he founded the jazz guitar department in 1973.

joe negri Joe Negri Honored At Duquesne University On Guitar Day

Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA

Considered an advocate for Pittsburgh area guitarists, Negri has taught hundreds of students one-on-one during his more than four decades at the School of Music. The Mount Washington native began playing ukulele before he fell in love with the guitar at age 8; and by 16, he was touring with a top swing band. Negri, who also plays piano, bass, banjo and mandolin, also is a composer who has written several documentary film scores.

As a guitarist, Negri has appeared with renowned artists including Tony Bennett, Andy Williams, YoYo Ma, Itzhak Pearlman, John Williams, both Wynton and Branford Marsalis, and Michael Feinstein, who featured Negri on his 2010 album, Fly Me to the Moon.

Nearly 17 years after Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood went off the air, Negri is still recognized around the country as “Handyman Negri,” the lovable character he played for more than 35 years on the classic PBS kids show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s