LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, says the man had fled from the scene after the Saturday afternoon shooting in South Los Angeles.

He says officers tried to pull the man over and were led on a pursuit. Lopez says the suspect shot multiple rounds at officers during the chase but no officers were struck.

At least one officer returned fire.

#BREAKING: LAPD has confirmed the suspect in the Trader Joe’s shooting in Silver Lake was involved in a pursuit with police after he allegedly shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. He crashed a 2015 Toyota Camry into a pole outside the store. #SilverLake #TraderJoes pic.twitter.com/0JE0urybOF — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 21, 2018

Lopez says the man crashed outside of a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Silver Lake and then ran into the store.

He says the situation is still unfolding and it isn’t clear if employees are still inside the store.

A 91-year-old man is among those who escaped from the supermarket after the gunman ran inside.

Don Kohles was walking into the Trader Joe’s in the city’s Silver Lake section Saturday afternoon when a car being chased by police crashed into a pole just outside.

Kohles says police fired at the male driver and shattered the store’s glass doors. Kohles says he and others inside took cover and laid on the floor as the suspect ran inside.

Kohles says the man ran toward the back of the store and yelled at people inside but he never heard any more gunshots.

Kohles he was terrified and others around him were sobbing. After about 30 minutes, he says police came him and rushed them outside.

