Filed Under:Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, South Fayette

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash in South Fayette on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Battle Ridge Road.

According to South Fayette Police, a driver was backing out of a driveway while two motorcyclists were coming around a slight curve.

One motorcyclist slid into the vehicle that was backing out and the other lost control while swerving to avoid hitting the car.

Police say neither motorcyclist had a helmet on. Both were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

There was also one passenger on one of the motorcycles. The passenger was wearing a helmet and was uninjured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s