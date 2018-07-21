Comments
SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash in South Fayette on Saturday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Battle Ridge Road.
According to South Fayette Police, a driver was backing out of a driveway while two motorcyclists were coming around a slight curve.
One motorcyclist slid into the vehicle that was backing out and the other lost control while swerving to avoid hitting the car.
Police say neither motorcyclist had a helmet on. Both were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
There was also one passenger on one of the motorcycles. The passenger was wearing a helmet and was uninjured.