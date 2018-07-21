Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire on the roof of a warehouse in the Strip District on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Smallman Street.

According to Pittsburgh Deputy Fire Chief Robert Cox, roofing materials on the roof of the warehouse caught fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and the flames never reached the interior of the building.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly what caused the fire.

Cox says no one was in danger.