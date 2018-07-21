Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Strip District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire on the roof of a warehouse in the Strip District on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Smallman Street.

According to Pittsburgh Deputy Fire Chief Robert Cox, roofing materials on the roof of the warehouse caught fire.

smallman street fire Crews Battle Roof Fire At Strip District Warehouse

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and the flames never reached the interior of the building.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly what caused the fire.

Cox says no one was in danger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s