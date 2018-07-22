Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 20 ballet students were sent to the hospital after a bus crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Grant Street and 7th Avenue.

Students were leaving Chatham University, where they had been attending a summer ballet program, and heading to the Gateway Clipper for an outing. The students are from multiple states and between the ages of 12 and 21.

The students were on multiple buses. One bus stopped and a second bus crashed into the back of the first bus. The buses were not travelling at a high rate of speed.

More than 20 students were sent to multiple hospitals in the area to be checked out. Their injuries are not reported to be serious or life-threatening.

