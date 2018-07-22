Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TEHRAN, Iran (AP/KDKA) – Iran’s president warned President Donald Trump against provoking his country Sunday, and Trump fired back a response on Twitter.

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quoted President Hassan Rouhani as warning Trump on Sunday: “Do not play with the lion’s tail or else you will regret it.”

Trump has suggested Iranian leaders are “going to call me and say ‘let’s make a deal'” but Iran has rejected talks.

Rouhani suggests peace is still possible and says “America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all of peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Trump responded on Twitter late Sunday night, saying in part, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)