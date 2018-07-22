Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – An 85-year-old woman lost control of her car and slammed into the front of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet building on Sunday.

The building, located at 660 East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, suffered significant damage as did some of the products that were outside on the sidewalk.

The driver was not injured and declined a trip to the hospital. Fortunately, no one in the store was injured, either.

As of Sunday afternoon, the store was closed while staff performed clean-up work. There was no word as to when the store would re-open.