GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – An 85-year-old woman lost control of her car and slammed into the front of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet building on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Greensburg volunteer fire department

The building, located at 660 East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, suffered significant damage as did some of the products that were outside on the sidewalk.

The driver was not injured and declined a trip to the hospital. Fortunately, no one in the store was injured, either.

Photo Credit: Greensburg volunteer fire department

As of Sunday afternoon, the store was closed while staff performed clean-up work. There was no word as to when the store would re-open.

