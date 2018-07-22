Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman was crowned Miss Wheelchair USA on Saturday.

Heather Tomko was named Miss Wheelchair Pennsylvania USA back in April and went on to participate in the national Miss Wheelchair USA competition.

At a ceremony in Ohio on Saturday night, she was named Miss Wheelchair USA. Tomko also won the Invacare People’s Choice Award and the Dr. Georgi Hudson Smith Quest for Knowledge Award.

According to Miss Wheelchair USA, Tomko was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic neuromuscular disease.

She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical and biomedical engineering, and she is currently pursuing a Master’s of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh.

Tomko will be posting about her time as Miss Wheelchair USA on Facebook.