(KDKA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued yet another public health alert due to concerns about Salmonella contamination.

The latest, in a long line of recent contamination alerts, targets a 15.25-ounce frozen microwaveable dinner with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label. The best buy date on the potentially contaminated chicken is 9/6/19. “EST. P138” or “P-138” is also printed on the side of the carton.

The products were shipped to Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Virginia.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the health alert pertains to whey powder from Associated Milk Producers of New Ulm, Minn., and having the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered Tuesday, when Pinnacle Foods was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was put into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.

There have not been any reported illnesses from the products. Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.