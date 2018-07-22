Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the Charleston Battery 1-0 on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium, ending a six-game unbeaten run.

The last loss for the Riverhounds (9-2-7) came on May 30 and pushed them to third place in the Eastern Conference table, with the Battery (9-3-8) leapfrogging into second.

“I am happy with the chances we created – that’s soccer,” Riverhounds coach Bob Lilley said. “It would have been awesome getting the three points today. This was maybe the best game we played all year, we just didn’t come out with the win.”

The Battery left it late, with striker Ataulla Guerra scoring the game’s lone goal two minutes from time.

Guerra, on the receiving end from an Angelo Kelly-Rosales pass, placed a header from close range past ‘Hounds goalkeeper Dan Lynd to the bottom left-hand corner of the net in the 88th minute.

Riverhounds striker Neco Brett missed a crucial penalty kick in the second half that could have led to a more favorable outcome for the home side.

Following a handball in the penalty area during the 53rd minute, the ‘Hounds were awarded their first PK of the season in USL play. Taking the chance, Brett’s shot targeted for the bottom right-hand corner was saved by Charleston ‘keeper Joe Kuzminsky.

“Neco Brett will think about that for the next couple days,” Lilley said. “We will put our arm around him on Monday and say just keep getting it.”

Despite outshooting the Battery 11-5 with a season-high tying 10 corner kicks, the ‘Hounds could not grab the victory.

“We were better the first half,” Lilley said. “The second half was a little more even, but I still think we created the better moments and carried the game. I am really happy with how we played.”

The Riverhounds SC will aim to rebound on the road vs. North Carolina FC (6-8-5) on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The ‘Hounds won their first meeting this season 2-0 on July

“The key to being a pro, you have to have short term memory,” Riverhounds Midfielder Kenardo Forbes said. “We have to sulk tonight and get over it tomorrow. We have to come back ready for practice Monday.”