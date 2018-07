Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 28-year-old Indiana County woman who went missing on Saturday.

Amber Marie Lynn was reportedly making numerous statements to friends and family about harming herself.

Lynn is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call the state police at 724-357-1960.