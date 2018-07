Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A body was found in a Wilkinsburg home late Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County officials, police received a call just after 11 a.m. about a body being found in a home in the 1700 block of Montier Street.

Officials say it is being treated as a suspicious death.

No further information has been released at this time.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details