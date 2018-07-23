Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed even higher, reaching more than half $1 billion.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now at $512 million annuity value. If a winner opted for a cash prize, he or she would get $303.4 million.

This is the fifth-largest jackpot in game history.

A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Delaware County for Friday’s drawing, which reached $493 million annuity value. The ticket matched five numbers, but did not match the yellow Mega Ball.

Mega Millions tickets will be sold in Pennsylvania until 9:59 p.m. Tuesday.