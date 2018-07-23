Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Authorities are trying to identify a man who robbed an Aliquippa bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at the Huntington Bank on Broadhead Road.

The FBI Pittsburgh Division says the robber is described as a black man. He’s approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and he was wearing a black suit, a tan baseball cap and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

The suspect was also carrying a black bag, similar to a briefcase or laptop bag.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the suspect’s identity should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.