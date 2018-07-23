Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg man who was upset over social media messages sent to his girlfriend went to extremes to attack the alleged sender.

Daniel Chew, 29, is in a lot of trouble with Greensburg Police after what he allegedly did to another man inside a West 2nd Street apartment building.

“I really don’t know what even started it. I’m still trying to piece it together,” witness Josh Impink said.

Impink says he witnessed Chew assaulting a mutual friend inside Chew’s apartment.

“He’s choking my friend Steve out on the floor, and apparently put his head through the wall,” he said.

The victim was in bad shape and Chew wasn’t letting up. Impink said all he could think was, “Oh crap, if I don’t pull him off, he’s gonna wind up probably killing him.”

But it wasn’t over yet. Chew headed to Impink’s place, and he didn’t take the hallway to get there.

“His apartment is right across from mine, so all he’s gotta do is go out his window to the fire escape into my bedroom,” Impink said.

That battle was on again.

“He’s already bursting through my open window, knocking the screen out and everything just to get in here just to attack him a second time,” Impink said.

Impink realized at that point that trying to keep the peace was out of his hands.

“I finally called the cops because I had no other choice. This is happening in my place,” he said.

Melissa Funk, Chew’s girlfriend, witnessed the whole thing as well. She says it was all over some social media messages the victim sent her that Chew didn’t like.

“It’s just a stupid thing between two friends that shouldn’t have happened,” Funk said.

Chew is facing some serious criminal charges, but according to Funk and Impink, despite what happened, Chew is not that bad of a guy.

“He’s easygoing. It’s just apparently he has something that just struck a match or something that night,” Impink said.

“Good, excellent. He’s a good guy,” Funk said.

Chew is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $100,000 straight cash bond. He faces a number of charges, including burglary, aggravated assault and public drunkenness.