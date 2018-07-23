Filed Under:Brighton Heights, Brighton Road, Local TV, Pam Surano

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Brighton Heights.

According to officials, the break happened in the 3300 block of Brighton Road around 3 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., water was still flowing down the road.

brighton heights water main break Large Water Main Break Causing Problems In Brighton Heights

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

Only bus traffic is being allowed at the intersection of Brighton Road and Woods Run Avenue.

Affected residents are expected to be without water service for up to 16 hours.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s