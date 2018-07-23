Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Brighton Heights.

According to officials, the break happened in the 3300 block of Brighton Road around 3 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., water was still flowing down the road.

Only bus traffic is being allowed at the intersection of Brighton Road and Woods Run Avenue.

Affected residents are expected to be without water service for up to 16 hours.

Bus traffic Only at the intersection of Brighton Road and Woods Run Avenue after a large water main break affecting a sizable number of residents on the North Side. More on @KDKA AT NOON! pic.twitter.com/fKqPFHpjSW — Pam Surano (@PamSurano) July 23, 2018

