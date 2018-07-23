Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jordan Brown’s murder conviction has been overturned and now his attorneys and father are hoping officials will reopen the case.

Brown was charged in 2009 in the shooting death of his father’s pregnant fiancée, Kenzie Houk. Brown was 11 years old at the time.

Houk was shot in the back of her head as she slept in the Brown family home near New Castle. A shotgun was reportedly found in Jordan Brown’s bedroom.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously overturned Brown’s conviction saying there was not enough evidence to prove that the shotgun was the murder weapon.

“The exoneration is largely unprecedented but it speaks volumes to the insufficiency of the evidence in the case,” attorney Daniel Elisco said. “How he does it, I don’t know, but he harbors no ill feelings or malice.”

“I cannot tell you how pleased I am with the review that was conducted by the Supreme Court and the thoroughness of their opinion and their analysis of the facts and the lack of evidence in the case,” attorney Steve Colafella said. “The theory of the case is, to me, patently absurd in terms of the way it was suggested that Jordan Brown cold have committed this crime.”

Today, with Jordan present, his father and attorneys spoke about the case. Browns attorneys and his father spoke about how they hope that officials will reopen the case to find the real killer.

“We are proud with the result we obtained, we are heartbroken for the loss, we are mystified why as to why the true killer has not been investigated or apprehended and we would hope that the commonwealth, despite the delay in time, would reopen the investigation so that this family can have some justice,” Elisco said.

Elisco also said it’s not the defense’s job to investigate and offer an alternate suspect in the case.

“The Supreme Court points this out, it’s not a duty on the defense to point to an alternative possible defendant,” Elisco said.

Jordan’s father echoed that sentiment and also hopes the case is reopened.

“It’s not our job to investigate and there are people involved in this case that are sworn to investigate. I would just hope that they would do that. I would hope that they would reopen the case and pursue the actual murderer who, by the way, has been walking the streets for nine years,” Chris Brown said.

Elisco said that Jordan and his father, Chris, are also victims in this case.

“It’s a fact that Jordan and his father, Chris, are also victims of this horrific, horrific, heinous crime. Chris went to work that morning fully expecting to come home and be with his family, fully expecting the birth of his son, Christopher, Jordan’s brother, within two weeks and obviously his day turned out to be the most tragic in his life,” Elisco said.

Chris Brown said the exoneration is bittersweet, but he’s happy to have his son back home.

“As any parent could imagine, it’s something I wouldn’t wish upon any other parent out there, its been a long road. As far as getting news of the exoneration it was kind of bittersweet sort to speak, overwhelmed with joy, but still full of sorrow knowing we really won’t have closure with our loss,” Chris Brown said.

As for Jordan Brown, he is studying information systems and is set to be a sophomore in college.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

