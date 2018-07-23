  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police say a man who was found dead in Wilkinsburg on Sunday had been shot.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, an individual went to work on a vacant house he owns in the 1700 block of Montier Street and found a man laying unresponsive behind a tall row of hedges and shrubs in the front yard.

The individual then called 911. The man was pronounced dead when police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from the Wilkinsburg area. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of death was determined to be a bullet wound to the victim’s shoulder. His death has been ruled a homicide. Police believe he was shot about 12 hours before his body was found.

According to police, there was a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday about gunshots being heard in the 1500 block of Laketon Road, about one block away from where the victim was found, but when officers checked the area, they did not find anything.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.

