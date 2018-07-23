Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Troopers will be cracking down on drivers who violate the Move Over Law during an operation with PennDOT.

State Police in Indiana County will be working with PennDOT District 10 for “Operation Yellow Jacket,” a program where troopers conduct speed enforcement from PennDOT highway maintenance vehicles. The trooper in the PennDOT vehicle will let patrol units in the area know about any moving violations they observe.

The “Operation Yellow Jacket” program has been in place for several years in Pennsylvania.

This year, troopers will be focusing on the enforcement of the Move Over Law, also known as the Steer Clear Law, which requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move into an non-adjacent lane while passing. A first offense violation could result in a fine of up to $250.

“Operation Yellow Jacket” started Sunday and will be held through Saturday.