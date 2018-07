Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Several trailers were on fire in Penn Hills on Sunday night.

The fire started after 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Universal Road.

Allegheny County officials reported multiple commercial trailers were on fire.

The road was shut down in all directions while crews were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

