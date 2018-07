Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nightly closures on the Rachel Carson Bridge start Monday and last through mid-August.

The Department of Public Works says the closures will take place every night between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. so that Duquesne Light can relocate their electric and communication lines in preparation for the upcoming bridge rehabilitation project.

The closures will last through Aug. 15.

Traffic will be detoured onto the Andy Warhol Bridge.