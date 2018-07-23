  • KDKA TVOn Air

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A bear was spotted in Butler County over the weekend.

One sighting happened inside a trailer park off Bear Creek Road in Sarver. A resident posted Facebook video of the bear enjoying some bird feed in his yard.

sarver bear Bear Spotted In Butler County

(Photo Credit: Bob Cunningham/Facebook)

Another resident said it was also spotted behind a nearby manufacturing company.

Animal experts say if you see a bear, leave it alone. If you come across one as you’re out, back up and go back the way you came. If you have a dog, keep it on a leash when you’re out walking.

