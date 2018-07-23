Filed Under:Car Into Building, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Take A Break Bar

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — A man was taken away in handcuffs after crashing into a building in Lawrenceville on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the “Take A Break” bar on Penn Avenue and 39th Street.

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

A man driving a pick up truck crashed into the bar’s porch, knocking down concrete blocks and glass block windows. A car was also damaged.

The driver’s condition is unknown. He appeared to be staggering as police took him into custody. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No one was injured.

