Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Wilkinsburg last week.

Brandon McFarland, 17, of Homewood, was taken into police custody on Monday and is being charged as an adult in the shooting of Tyrelle Bowyer last Monday night, July 16.

Bowyer was found dead on South Dell Alley, an overgrown and narrow roadway, off of Penn Avenue.

A person walking their dog found the Woodland Hills School District student. He had been shot in the back of the head.

McFarland indicated to detectives that the fatal shooting was an accident.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Bowyer just before the shooting, walking with two other men in the 800 block of Ardmore Boulevard. About five minutes later, police say the two men – one of them identified as McFarland – are seen walking back from the same direction without Bowyer.

During questioning, police say McFarland told investigators Bowyer pulled out a black revolver while they were walking and pointed it at the two men. He then handed it over to McFarland, who pointed it back in his direction. Bowyer then reached for the gun and was turning away when it went off, according to the criminal complaint.

As Bowyer fell over, McFarland said he ran away with the gun.

McFarland is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and other weapons violations. He is originally from Homewood, but was living in Hawkins Village in Rankin at the time of the shooting.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while he was waiting to be arraigned.