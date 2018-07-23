Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KDKA) – A Texas woman is facing charges after allegedly mailing drugs to an inmate.

According to a WOIO report, the investigation began back in October when officials found a suspicious package. The item was said to have a picture glued to a handmade card. However, officials noticed a “suspicious bulge” behind the picture.

The “bulge” turned out to be a clear package with a white, powdery substance. Lab tests confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.

The envelope was labeled as return to sender, which was traced back to an inmate in the Wichita County Jail.

The inmate said he had originally mailed the card to 29-year-old Sara Russell. However, he denied sending or asking anyone to send him drugs.

Fingerprints on the package matched Russell’s and she was taken into custody on July 19.

She remains jailed on $10,000 bond.