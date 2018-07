Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers can fly to Reykjavik, Iceland, for just $99 with WOW Air this fall.

The airline will offer discounted one-way tickets for flights between Aug. 6 and Oct. 26.

WOW Air says the Northern Lights are visible in Iceland starting in September and October.

Tickets can be purchased at wowair.us.