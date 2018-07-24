  • KDKA TVOn Air

BALDWIN (KDKA) — A 7-year-old girl died after she was found unresponsive in a pool in Baldwin.

Investigators say Jessica Basnet, 7, died last Thursday night.

She is from Bhutan and was living in Carrick.

Police say she was visiting a house on Elmwood Drive when she wandered away and got into a neighbor’s pool.

A woman, also from Bhutan, found her and got her out of the pool, but the child could not be saved.

