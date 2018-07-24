  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – JuJu Smith-Schuster went undercover as a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee to surprise some shoppers.

Smith-Schuster was at the Robinson Township store on Monday showing off his speed and the speed of the store’s new “buy online, pick-up in store” lockers.

juju dicks sporting goods Undercover JuJu: Steelers WR Surprises Shoppers At Dicks Sporting Goods

(Photo Courtesy: Dick’s Sporting Goods)

Juju has quickly become a fan favorite and customers were certainly excited to meet him.

Meanwhile Pittsburgh Steelers training camp kicks off on Wednesday when players and staff report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

The first practice is Thursday.

