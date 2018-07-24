  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:EdBuild, Local TV, Midland School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new report is out, which blasts Pennsylvania’s policy on school district mergers.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pennsylvania’s current system does nothing to offer incentives to school boards in more fortunate districts to merge with districts that are struggling.

Researchers with EdBuild, a New Jersey based think tank, pointed to the Midland District in Beaver County as an example of how a failed merger can play out.

For more information about the Midland merger and the report, click here.

