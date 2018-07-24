Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The founder of Pa. Cyber Charter School has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to tax conspiracy.

Nick Trombetta appeared in court for sentencing on Tuesday.

PA Cyber founder Nick Trombetta sentenced to 20 months in prison. Says he’s “deeply remorseful” … Hopes it won’t be his legacy. #PACYBER — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 24, 2018

In 2016, Trombetta pleaded guilty to tax conspiracy to hide millions of dollars he received from local property taxes.

That money was originally intended for books and teachers.

In founding Pa. Cyber, Trombetta created the largest and most successful cyber school in the state. It was so successful it spawned a string of related companies, which derived their income from the cyber school.

KDKA’s reports were the first to question who that money was being funneled to; and in indicting Trombetta, the feds said much of it went into his own pocket.

A corporate jet, a Florida condominium, sprawling real estate amounting to $8 million in cash were just some of the excesses Trombetta is accused of lavishing on himself, his sister and his girlfriend.

Trombetta was indicted in 2013 and was facing 11 counts of mail fraud, theft or bribery, conspiracy and tax offenses related to his involvement in entities that did business with Pa. Cyber.

