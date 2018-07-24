Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (AP) – A passenger on a lava tour boat near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano says he thought he was going to die when molten rock blasted out of the sea last week and struck the vessel.

Will Bryan, a 38-year-old paramedic who was on vacation in Hawaii when the accident happened, says both he and his girlfriend, Erin Walsh, suffered burns and cuts from the volcanic debris.

The Oregon man says everything went black as smoke and debris engulfed the boat.

Walsh told The Associated Press on Monday that her wounds are getting better, but she still has trouble being alone in the dark.

The most serious injury of those on board was a fractured leg. The other 22 people injured were treated for minor burns and scrapes.

