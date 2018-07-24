Filed Under:Nazis, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Wrestling

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is investigating a teacher who portrays a Nazi villain named Blitzkrieg at local professional wrestling events.

The Spring-Ford Area School District launched the probe after video surfaced of 36-year-old Kevin Bean performing at a wrestling event in the Philadelphia suburbs.

(Photo Credit: CBS Philadelphia)

The video showed Bean, as Blitzkrieg, carrying a flag bearing the German Iron Cross and chanting the “Sieg Heil” Nazi salute.

Blitzkrieg is listed as a “superstar” on the website of the World Wide Wrestling Alliance. Wrestling videos posted online show Bean in character as Blitzkrieg at least as far back as 2012.

Bean hasn’t returned a phone message left Tuesday.

Spring-Ford Superintendent David Goodin says on the district website “the actions portrayed in this video do not represent the core values of the school district.”

