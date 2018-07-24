Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their 2018 first-round draft pick to a four-year contract.

Safety Terrell Edmunds signed the deal Tuesday afternoon, on the eve of the start of Steelers Training Camp.

We have signed our first-round pick, S Terrell Edmunds. MORE: https://t.co/143pL2Sjgp pic.twitter.com/iVX06lIZVp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 24, 2018

Edmunds is the last of the seven draft picks from this year to sign with the Steelers.

On Twitter, Edmunds thanked the Steelers, saying it’s a dream come true.

“Through faith, determination and hunger, I can officially say I have achieved a dream… I can’t thank the Steeler organization enough for the opportunity.”

Let’s make some shake ✔️🤫💡‼️ pic.twitter.com/0j1AUl4u7f — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) July 24, 2018

Edmunds comes to the Steelers from Virginia Tech.

In a press release, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of evaluating Edmunds before the draft:

“Anything that you can imagine him doing, you saw him do on Virginia Tech’s defensive tape. You saw him play free, you saw him play strong, you saw him play deep middle, you saw him play half field, you saw him play sub-package linebacker. That versatility was exciting. You saw him do a number of the things that will be on the menu for him.”

Edmunds’ brother, Tremaine, was also taken in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.