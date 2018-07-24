  • KDKA TVOn Air

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police chase suspect has died following a head-on collision in Westmoreland County.

A man led Greensburg Police on a chase around 3:15 a.m. The suspect got on Route 66 heading north in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

salem fatal police chase crash Police Chase Suspect Dies Following Head On Crash In Westmoreland County

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The suspect was initially trapped in his vehicle. He was flown to Westmoreland Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released at this time.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

It is unclear how long Route 66 south will be closed.

