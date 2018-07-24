Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police chase suspect has died following a head-on collision in Westmoreland County.

A man led Greensburg Police on a chase around 3:15 a.m. The suspect got on Route 66 heading north in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The suspect was initially trapped in his vehicle. He was flown to Westmoreland Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released at this time.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

It is unclear how long Route 66 south will be closed.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details