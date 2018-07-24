Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Construction is already underway in the Mt. Lebanon-Scott Township area for a $142-million expansion of St. Clair Hospital that serves tens of thousands of people in the South Hills and beyond.

“We’re so excited about what is going to be the largest site expansion in several decades, substantial increase in our total space on our campus, and it’s going to be the opening of our new outpatient center,” Dr. John Sullivan told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

Sullivan, senior vice president and chief medical officer, says the independent hospital has seen 130 percent growth in outpatient volume over the last 12 years, likely to grow as St. Clair accepts all insurance plans.

“We like to provide high-quality, sub-specialty care in a variety of fields, primarily because we know that that is what our patients want, and we want to provide it close to home — high quality, close to home.”

The new addition will be a 280-thousand square foot, six-story building with labs, cardio-diagnostics, physical and occupational therapy, 10 operating rooms, 51 pre- and post-surgical rooms, a pharmacy, a cafe, and underground parking.

So here’s the plan.

St. Clair Hospital has already bought the land, a former shopping mall, and torn it all down.

They’re going to move North Wren Drive over a bit, and then build their six-story outpatient building right on the road.

Sullivan says the addition enhances overall patient care, already number one in emergency room patient satisfaction.

With 2,500 employees, the hospital is already the largest employer in the South Hills, and this project will add 150 new health care professionals.

The new facility should open in the fall of 2020.