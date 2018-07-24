Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier is sharing some big news with Steelers fans.

The linebacker announced Tuesday afternoon via Twitter that he and his fiancée are expecting a baby this coming winter.

He posted photos of his family, in one they’re holding a sign saying: “Baby Shazier Expected January.”

He also posted this message: The plan God has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier. #shalieve #boyorgirl”

Shazier will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season after suffering a serious spinal cord injury last December in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, he will continue to be around the team.

In May, the team placed him on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.