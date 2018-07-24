Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mosquitoes in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods have tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, the samples were collected in the West End and North Side.

Now, officials will be treating those locations on Thursday, July 26, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Should it rain, the treatment will take place on Friday during the same hours.

Crews will spray Zenivex, which kills adult mosquitoes. However, it is not harmful to people or pets.

Additionally, officials are urging residents to clear their property of any standing water. They also advise that any open windows should have screens.

Roughly 20 percent of people infected with the West Nile virus experience symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most recover completely and on their own.

If you believe you, or someone you know, may have the virus, contact a doctor.

To date, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Allegheny County.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details