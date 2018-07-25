Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’ve seen some incredible arrivals at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, but Antonio Brown may have topped them all.

The Steelers wide receiver arrived at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on a helicopter.

“Less driving, more convenient for the timing to get here and get ready to go,” Brown said. “I think if I pull up in the chopper [the media] would think it was pretty cool…I did it for you guys.”

Brown also brought three of his kids with him for the ride. But, he’s ready to go to work.

“We know what’s expected, we know what’s at stake. This is the first day of the journey to get everything rolling,” Brown said. “I love this team. I think we got the desire to do something great and the process of the work to build the foundation starts tomorrow.”

One person that won’t be arriving at training camp today is running back Le’Veon Bell. However, Brown is confident that Bell is doing what he needs to do to get ready for the season.

“I’m sure he’s gonna come in and be in great shape and do what we desire to do and that’s win a championship,” Brown said. “It’s a business, everyone’s gotta do what’s right for their business and when you come, you’re welcome.”

Over the years, some players have arrived at camp in interesting ways.

While most players arrive in luxury vehicles, Brett Keisel once pulled up in a dump truck.

No one has topped Keisel since, but Brown found a way today.

