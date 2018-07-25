Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of protesters gathered in front of Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday evening for a demonstration over the shooting death of Antwon Rose II.

The protest began around 8 p.m., and at one point, the group blocked traffic on Second Avenue.

A few bicycle police officers stood nearby as the protest continued.

By 8:30 p.m., the crowd was back on the move to Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies. They marched around to different sites in Downtown Pittsburgh.

At 9 p.m., the police told the about 30 protesters to disperse or them could be arrested. Police declared it an unlawful assembly and gave the demonstrators five minutes to break up the gathering.

Shortly afterward, the protesters moved to Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street, where they were blocking traffic. Pennsylvania State Police were also called in to assist. The protest then moved to Seventh and Penn Avenue, then Liberty Avenue and Wood Street.

Rose was shot last month by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who has been charged with criminal homicide in the case. He waived his preliminary hearing just Tuesday.

Rose was unarmed but shot three times as he ran away after the car he was in had been pulled over.

The vehicle matched the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting minutes before in North Braddock.

There have been several protests since the shooting occurred on June 19.