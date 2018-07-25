Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials have announced a new non-stop international destination from Pittsburgh International Airport.

British Airways will now be offering non-stop flights to London’s Heathrow Airport.

There will be four flights a week on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Flights will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“This new route will take PIA and the region to another level in terms of economic growth and economic impact as well as convenience for both our business and our leisure travelers,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Flights will begin on April 2, 2019.

British Airways previously left Pittsburgh International Airport in 1999.

