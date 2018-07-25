Chef Carl Congelo stopped by PTL to show off some bacon-inspired recipes!

Spinach salad with warm sweet onion, mushroom and bacon dressing

Serves 4

6 slices bacon chopped

1 small white onion sliced

1/2 c red wine vinegar

2 T sugar

1/4 c sliced mushrooms

4 T olive oil

S and P to taste

1 # fresh spinach

Cook Bacon until slightly crisp and set aside. Drain fat leaving about 2 T . Add oil, onion, mushrooms, vinegar, sugar & S and P and saute until bubbling. Pour over spinach and toss and add bacon.

Pan seared New York strip

Serves 1 or 2

1 med. thick NY strip

canola oil

1 clove of garlic

fresh thyme sprig

4 T butter

In hot pan, add about 3 T oil. Saute steak turning about one minute. Continue this and also cook sides of steak.Looking for a nice golden crust. Crush garlic clove and put in pan,add thyme and a little more oil if needed. Add butter and with spoon bathe steak and rub with garlic from pan. Cook to your preference.

Angel hair pasta with olive oil, fresh garlic, broccoli and toasted bread crumbs.

Serves 3 or 4

1/2 c olive oil / more if needed

8 minced cloves of garlic

1 cup broccoli florets

s and p to taste

1/2 t red pepper flakes

8 oz. pasta Angle hair

grated Parm for serving

For bread crumbs:

1/2 c panko

4 T olive oil

1 t paprika

Heat oil and paprika until moving in pan add panko and with fork keep tossing for about 3 or 4 min until toasted.

Heat oil add garlic and broccoli and saute with s and p until broccoli tender.

Cook past al dente, it will cook fast.

Add red pepper and a little more olive oil if needed for volume. Add drained pasta, little water is ok, Serve with cheese and toasted bread crumbs. Drizzle olive oil over dish.