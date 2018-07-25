Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Five members of the Connellsville Police Department are showing off their incredible lip syncing abilities with their own version of Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Ptl. Jake Cavanaugh, who is in the passenger seat during the video, helped to pick the song.

“Huge Taylor Swift fan! Det. Patton and I will be at the Taylor Swift concert on Aug. 7. If she needs any backup dancers, we’ll be there,” said Ptl. Cavanaugh.

It was the mayor who actually encouraged them to get involved in the police officer lip sync battle.

“I kind of like twisted their arms to do it because I had so many residents in the community on Facebook saying, ‘Connellsville needs to participate. Please get your officers to do the lip sync challenge,’” said Mayor Greg Lincoln.

But, to be clear, they don’t just lip sync, they also dance! The moves choreographed by Premier Dance Center, and the officers admit the dancing part was more difficult.

Watch the full video here:

The bottom line is they hope the video makes them seem more approachable and helps build a bond with the community they serve.

“It feels good because it’s all positive and shows us in a light maybe some people don’t see,” said Cpl. Bryan Kendi.