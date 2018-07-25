Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH (KDKA) – Dive teams were back in the Monongahela River today as the search resumes for a gun a drug suspect allegedly ditched.

According to police, Ahmad Craig, of Clairton, was arrested following a police chase Friday night. During the chase, Craig threw a fanny pack out the window, which contained 30 bricks of heroin along with his driver’s license and bank card.

As Craig crossed the Elizabeth Bridge, he threw something else out the window and into the river. Police suspect that item was a gun.

On Wednesday, police sectioned off the river as part of the search. They also threw several objects off the bridge to get an idea of how things are flowing in that particular area of the river.

On Saturday, crews used metal detectors and something similar to radar, but were unable to find a gun.

Meanwhile, Craig was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to deliver, possession and traffic violations.

