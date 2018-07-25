  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Antwon Rose, East Pittsburgh, East Pittsburgh Police, Local TV, Michael Rosfeld

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld was supposed to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing in the June shooting death of Antwon Rose II.

But to everyone’s surprise, the proceedings were quietly held earlier this week, and Rosfeld waived the case to court.

michael rosfeld antwon rose East Pittsburgh Officer’s Attorney Says ‘It Was In Everyone’s Best Interest’ To Waive Hearing

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

His lawyer says there’s a reason why.

“With everything that’s going on in the city, and with everything else, we just thought it was in the best interest of everybody to waive it into court and down the road we’ll have a trial,” said Patrick Thomassey, Rosfeld’s attorney.

Fred Rabner, one of the attorneys for the Rose family, told said that he agrees the case should move forward to trial.

He says he believes Rosfeld will be convicted of homicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s