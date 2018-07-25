Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld was supposed to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing in the June shooting death of Antwon Rose II.

But to everyone’s surprise, the proceedings were quietly held earlier this week, and Rosfeld waived the case to court.

His lawyer says there’s a reason why.

“With everything that’s going on in the city, and with everything else, we just thought it was in the best interest of everybody to waive it into court and down the road we’ll have a trial,” said Patrick Thomassey, Rosfeld’s attorney.

Fred Rabner, one of the attorneys for the Rose family, told said that he agrees the case should move forward to trial.

He says he believes Rosfeld will be convicted of homicide.