CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked by two dogs in Butler County.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. in Center Township.

A juvenile female suffered serious injuries after being attacked by two Rottweilers.

The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital, but her condition is unknown.

No other information has been released.

