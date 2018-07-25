Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MEADVILLE (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man wanted for homicide near Meadville.

Troopers say 36-year-old Kenneth Martell murdered 82-year-old Theodore Garver at his house in Crawford County Monday night or Tuesday morning.

They say Martell dumped the body about a mile away. Investigators found the body in a pond.

Martell was last seen in the Meadville area. Troopers searched a motel there room-by-room this week, but didn’t find him.

Officers say he is armed and dangerous, and they believe he may leave the Crawford County area.

Martell is driving a 2011 Kia Sorento with Pennsylvania license plate KHL-4596.

The vehicle had Pittsburgh Steelers headrests and Steelers dice hanging from the rearview mirror.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details