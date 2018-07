Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT wants your input on highway safety.

The agency posted a survey online looking for input on traffic safety improvements and driving behaviors.

The annual survey aims to find out why drivers engage in safe or unsafe driving habits.

It’s available until Aug. 17 and takes about five minutes to complete.

If you’d like to participate, visit their website here.