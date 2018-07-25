Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the midst of heavy traffic on Fifth Avenue in Oakland, Knowledgebuild Hudson made his way towards Downtown.

Normally, an Uber or bus rider, today Hudson was on board a Scoobi bike.

“I think it’s really great, really convenient, it’s accessible, and the cost is awesome,” he said.

Hudson is one of the first users of the 100 Scoobi GenZe scooters that hit the streets of Pittsburgh Saturday.

“I work downtown and sometimes I have a meeting in the Hill District, so I’ll go to the meeting. I also live in East Liberty, so maybe going to the store or the grocery store stuff like that,” he said.

Scoobi creator and CEO Mike Moran says the Vespa like scooters are easy to drive and you don’t need a motorcycle license.

“If you’ve ridden a motorcycle or a dirt bike, you can jump on and do it. If you have no experience, it might take one or two rides,” Moran said.

KDKA’s John Shumway can vouch for that. One ride up the street, and learning to take turns slowly, and you get the hang of it quickly.

With a top speed of 30 mph, you won’t be leaving anyone in your dusts.

And what about the cost?

Moran says, “It cost $5 for the first 15 minutes, and 25 cents for every minute after.”

Or $16.25, or the first hour and $15 each hour after that. You only pay for the time you use, and you don’t pay for parking as long as its in a legal parking space.

“We pay the city for a permit for the users so they can park anywhere for free,” he said.

Everything is controlled from the Scoobi app, from finding and reserving a bike and using Bluetooth on your phone to unlock the bike when you pick it up, including the truck that has two sizes of helmets there for you.

Moran says they’ll operate the bikes here until the weather goes south, then the bikes will go south as well, and return next spring.