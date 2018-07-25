Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a brief hiatus, Uber’s self-driving vehicles are back on the road in Pittsburgh.

However, you won’t be able to jump in any time soon.

Normally, the self-driving cars have an operator behind the wheel as a failsafe. Now, those operators will have their hands on the wheel.

This comes following Uber’s review of its self-driving program after an operator failed to prevent a fatal pedestrian crash in March. The operator was said to be watching a television show on their phone at the time of the crash.

Following the review, Uber says it will be back in Pittsburgh immediately, but with an operator driving the car manually. This will allow the company to see real-time scenarios play out and then recreate them at the test track in Hazelwood.

In fact, there will be two operators inside the vehicles. The extra operator will be in the passenger seat taking notes.

Operators have also undergone new training.

And, a new monitoring system is in place to make sure the operators are paying attention. If they are caught using their cell phones, they will immediately be sent back to headquarters, where they will have to get out of the vehicles.

Uber says they have a no-tolerance policy for that behavior in place.

They haven’t given an exact timeline for how long the self-driving cars will be driven manually. However, they do say they hope to get back to being self-driven by the computer within the coming months.