Filed Under:Domestic Dispute, Fire, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Washington Township, Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a fight between a mother and son ended with their home catching on fire in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Police say 34-year-old David Gibson threatened his mother’s life at their house on Martin Drive in Washington Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The mother called another son for help.

Police say he showed up and pulled David off of their mother.

According to authorities, Gibson then ran inside the house.

“He was threatening to burn the house down, and within a few minutes, my son said the house was on fire,” said Melissa Decker, a witness.

Police pulled David from the burning home. In the process, he hit one of the officers with an iron skillet.

Gibson was taken to the hospital. He’ll face multiple charges including arson and aggravated assault.

His mother was not injured.

